Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.7% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.68 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $153.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

