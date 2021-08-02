Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP):

7/27/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

7/21/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

7/16/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

7/9/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WLKP opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $940.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

