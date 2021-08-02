Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APRE):

7/29/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company's lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. "

6/17/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ APRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,834. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

