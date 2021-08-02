IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 million-$10.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.66. 25,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,729. The firm has a market cap of $414.35 million, a P/E ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,651. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

