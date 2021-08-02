iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.55. 6,771,030 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81.

