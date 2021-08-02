iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Boosted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

Aug 2nd, 2021

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.8% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

