iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

