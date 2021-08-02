iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

6 Meridian lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.