iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $28.04 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,874,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter.

