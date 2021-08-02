iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IBTB stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.