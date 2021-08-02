iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 4.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

ACWI traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.73. 75,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $102.90.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.