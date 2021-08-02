iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.01. 1,177,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,827,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

