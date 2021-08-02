iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Position Increased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after purchasing an additional 480,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,813,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,733 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,634 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.95. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

