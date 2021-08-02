iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88.

