iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $80.06. 90,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,763. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.