iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,092,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

