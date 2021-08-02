iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Lowered by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.