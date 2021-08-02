Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading Up 5.2%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 100,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,411,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,457,000 after buying an additional 268,607 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

