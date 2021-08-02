IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. 402,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $57,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,560 shares of company stock worth $969,234. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 831,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

