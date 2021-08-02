J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $191.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $164.38 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $120.69 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.66.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

