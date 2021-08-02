Jacob Steven Leach Sells 12,087 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $511.35. 711,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,005. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen decreased their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

