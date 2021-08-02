Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 2,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 593,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -209.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

