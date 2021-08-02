Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Tuscan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuscan in the 4th quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

THCB opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

