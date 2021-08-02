Jane Street Group LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

