Jane Street Group LLC Invests $357,000 in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,719 shares of company stock worth $2,925,111 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioAtla stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.