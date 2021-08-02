Jane Street Group LLC Invests $357,000 in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.
BioAtla stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioAtla Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
