Jane Street Group LLC Invests $366,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,833,000 after buying an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 150.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

