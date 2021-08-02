Jane Street Group LLC Invests $383,000 in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 139,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $516.33 million, a P/E ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.44. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.51.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.