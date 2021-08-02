Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $208,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.