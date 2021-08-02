Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $365,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $385,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $500,000.

VENAU opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

