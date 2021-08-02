Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

