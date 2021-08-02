Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.92.

NYSE JHG opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,520,000 after buying an additional 4,136,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,582,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

