Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 200.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $40,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

