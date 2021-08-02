Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CORT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 281,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,921 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

