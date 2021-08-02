Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $2,355,070.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.