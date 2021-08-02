Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after buying an additional 1,068,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

