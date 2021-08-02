JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. 1,089,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,623. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.