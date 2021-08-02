Jocelyn Z. Konrad Sells 28,384 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Stock

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:RAD opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $837.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

