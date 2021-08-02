John Ernest Nosenzo Buys 25,000 Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Stock

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director John Ernest Nosenzo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,152.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,152.50.

Shares of EDT remained flat at $C$0.38 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,375. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46. Spectral Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.76.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

