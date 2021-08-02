Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Nucor makes up approximately 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.76. 110,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,514. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,229. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

