Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 22.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,203,000 after buying an additional 43,224 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 84.6% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.9% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

DIS traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $176.64. 236,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,842,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $320.94 billion, a PE ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

