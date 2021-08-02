Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 15.5% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.49. 11,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,616. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

