JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.64 ($26.64).

Shares of DEC opened at €23.00 ($27.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €24.21. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

