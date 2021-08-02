JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €62.06 ($73.01) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €58.90. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

