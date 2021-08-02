JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

