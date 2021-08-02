JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.66.

Shares of W stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.10. 54,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.44. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 3.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $229,724.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,839,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after acquiring an additional 441,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $506,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

