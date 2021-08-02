JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 411.60 ($5.38), with a volume of 95692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408 ($5.33).

Specifically, insider Gordon Humphries purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,240 ($15,991.64).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.31. The company has a market cap of £321.26 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

