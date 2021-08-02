Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Kadant has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $180.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

