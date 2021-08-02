KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 275 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $105.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

