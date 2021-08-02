KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

