KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.
Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52.
KBC Group Company Profile
