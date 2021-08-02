Keh Shew Lu Sells 39,700 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.43. 292,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.