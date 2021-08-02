Kering (KER) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kering (EPA: KER) recently:

7/29/2021 – Kering was given a new €815.00 ($958.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Kering was given a new €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/28/2021 – Kering was given a new €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/28/2021 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2021 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/28/2021 – Kering was given a new €793.00 ($932.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2021 – Kering was given a new €930.00 ($1,094.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2021 – Kering was given a new €880.00 ($1,035.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/8/2021 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2021 – Kering was given a new €779.00 ($916.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/2/2021 – Kering was given a new €790.00 ($929.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/1/2021 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2021 – Kering was given a new €750.00 ($882.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Kering was given a new €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Kering was given a new €680.00 ($800.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Kering was given a new €760.00 ($894.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Kering was given a new €820.00 ($964.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kering stock opened at €756.20 ($889.65) on Monday. Kering SA has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is €740.89.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

